Did Jim Carrey Just Skewer Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Actor's Artwork Sparks Twitter Controversy

Jim Carrey’s latest painting may have a political message.

On Sunday, the actor — who has been drawing and painting since he was a child — shared a portrait he painted on social media that many assume is of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey, 56, captioned the post.

While a spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed the actor had made the painting, she would not confirm Sanders was the subject of the artwork, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after the actor shared his portrait, some Twitter users quickly spoke out against Carrey.

Wrote one, “And this is one more reason that I’m done with Hollywood. It’s ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it’s to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it’s ok as long as it’s someone you disagree with, right?”

“Booo! My kids love to quote lines from your films. We always found joy in that. Now it just make me sad. You entertain, you do(did) it welI. We enjoy your craft in spite of our political differences. But now? Sarah Sanders? Come on! No more Ace Ventura for us. I ain’t doing it,” another wrote.

But not everybody was offended by Carrey’s painting.

Wrote one social media user, “I think Jim Carrey’s painting of Sarah Huckabee Sanders truly captures her essence.”

While another thought the negative reaction to the portrait was slightly hypocritical.

“I’d bet my bank account that if Jim Carrey had made a portrait of Hillary Clinton instead of Sarah Sanders, the Trumpers would be loving it. It would be their new Twitter avatar.”

Carrey spoke about his love for painting in a 2017 documentary short called I Needed Color.

“You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings,” he said in the video, posted to Vimeo. “You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them and you can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

The actor went on to reveal that he began to turn toward painting more and more to express himself when he found himself looking for a way to deal with his emotions during a particularly difficult time in his life.

“I sketched all the time, but I didn’t do a lot of painting,” he said in the video. “Suddenly, 6 years ago, at a time when I was trying to heal a broken heart, I decided, ‘Well, maybe I’ll paint.’ ”