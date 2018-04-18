Dumb and Dumber Reunion! Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels Interview and Lovefest Ensues

It’s been 24 years since Dumb and Dumber became a comedy sensation, and stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels still have nothing but love for one another.

On Tuesday’s Conan, the two actors shared a surprise reunion when Carrey crashed Daniels’ interview.

“I thought for sure they’d tell him and it’s great that they didn’t,” Carrey, 56, said of the surprise, after the two hugged and returned to host Conan O’Brien’s chairs. “Because I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world: You’re in town and you don’t call me?! Not an email, nothing!”

Of course, Carrey was only teasing as the two are still close friends in real life. Each are also big fans of each other’s work, with Carrey gushing that Daniels is “the most versatile actor working today” and Daniels calling Carrey a “comedic genius.”

“You grab on to the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on, and it was such a joy!” Daniels, 63, said.

Everett

As for the film itself, the two had nothing but happy memories about the making of it, even if they had no idea what a hit it would become.

“We knew 14-year-old boys would love it, but I wasn’t prepared for the guys in their 70s with the tuxedo and the martini and the portfolio coming up and going, ‘Dumber and Dumber might be the best movie of all time,’ ” Daniels joked.

“It was a blast, even the second one,” Carrey said of their 2014 sequel. “I had a great time on the second one. Okay, so it wasn’t as ‘well received’ as the first one…”

Added Daniels: “F— them!”

As for their chemistry, the stars said that it was instant.

“When I saw him, there was a tingling in my groin,” Carrey said. “As soon as we started reading together, it was a real relationship. Dustin Hoffman called me and he said, ‘That’s the most real relationship, buddy relationship, I’ve seen in movies in decades.’ And I went, ‘Get out of here, who’s this?’ ”

“There had been comedians that had come in, but Jim wanted an actor,” Daniels said. “Smartly, when I got on — you want Jim Carrey to be Jim Carrey — and so Lloyd always went through the door first, cause that’s Jim. So Harry? Put me on a leash and jerk me. That’s what the relationship was, right there.”

