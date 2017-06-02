Jim Carrey Facing Trial in Civil Suit over Girlfriend's Death

Jim Carrey is set to face trial in a civil suit over the death of his girlfriend Cathriona White after a judge refused to dismiss two wrongful death lawsuits filed against the actor.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a 20-day jury trial date has been set for April 26, 2018. A mediation status conference is also scheduled for Sept. 21, 2017.

White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, is seeking damages from Carrey in a wrongful death and violation of the drug dealer liability act lawsuit, according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE. White’s estranged husband Mark Burton also sued the actor.

Sweetman and Burton separately claim that Carrey obtained the drugs that killed White under the false name “Arthur King” and provided them to her, despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. Furthermore, Sweetman alleges that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

In the court documents filed earlier this week, the plaintiffs agreed to strike some “argumentative adjectives and allegations” from the complaint and parties will meet ahead of the trial to go over exactly what will be removed.

Carrey has previously spoken out about the pending lawsuits, calling them a “shakedown.”

“What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world,” Carrey, 54, said in a statement.

“I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved,” he continued. “Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control.”