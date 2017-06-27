Jim Carrey Drops Request for Late Girlfriend's Mom to Pay $372,000 in Wrongful Death Case

Jim Carrey is dropping a request that his late girlfriend’s mother, who is suing him for wrongful death, pay him $372,000 should he win the case.

The motion to drop the undertaking, obtained by PEOPLE, was filed by Carrey’s attorneys earlier in the week. Brigid Sweetman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey in October after her daughter Cathriona White, who had been dating Carrey on and off for years, died by suicide in 2015. She claims the actor provided her daughter with the prescription drugs that caused her death.

In addition to Sweetman, White’s estranged husband Mark Burton is also suing the actor. Sweetman and Burton separately claim that Carrey obtained the drugs that killed White under the false name “Arthur King” and provided them to her, despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. Furthermore, Sweetman alleges that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

Carrey has vehemently denied the allegations, with his attorney Raymond P. Boucher previously telling PEOPLE in a statement, “We look forward to receiving the Court’s ruling regarding the claims in Mr. Burton and Ms. Sweetman’s complaints. Once we receive the order and the plaintiffs file an amended complaint with several inappropriate allegations stricken out, as the Court has asked the plaintiffs to do, we will begin preparing for trial.”

The motion was withdrawn with prejudice, meaning Carrey can not ask for it again. In court documents, his lawyers cited Sweetman’s “stated claims of indigence and illness” for the withdrawal. Boucher also tells PEOPLE the motion was withdrawn so that both parties could proceed quickly to their court ordered mediation.

In their original motion for the undertaking, Carrey’s attorneys cited certain “anticipated costs” they believed Sweetman should be responsible for should Carrey win the case. The costs included “extensive discovery in London, England, different cities in Ireland, and elsewhere in Europe, as well in the Unites States.”

Sweetman’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, addressed the withdrawal in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “In light of the Court’s recent rulings entirely in our favor, we look forward to the trial in April against Mr. Carrey. The public deserves to know the truth.”

Carrey has previously spoken out about the pending lawsuits, calling them a “shakedown.”

“What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world,” Carrey, 55, said in a statement.