Jim Carrey Draws Donald Trump Having Sex Amid Stormy Daniels Controversy: 'Fifty Shades of Decay'

Jim Carrey‘s latest piece of political artwork is going below the belt, literally.

The Ace Ventura star, who has been skewering President Donald Trump and his administration with satirical paintings, shared a new piece on Friday that appears to show the Commander in Chief having sex with a woman resembling Stormy Daniels.

While the presidential seal mercifully covers Trump’s private parts, the cartoon shows Daniels pulling on the president’s hair, revealing his infamous bald spot. Also, a hamburger and fries with ketchup — one of the Trump’s favorite meals — are displayed on a table in the foreground.

Daniels, a former porn star, is currently in a sizzling public legal battle with Donald Trump related to her alleged year-long sexual affair with him — an alleged affair Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about just days before the presidential election.

Fifty Shades of Decay

Cohen and the White House have denied the allegation of an affair, with a Trump official telling the Wall Street Journal in January: “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

Cohen initially denied paying Daniels, but later admitted to it calling it a “private transaction” that didn’t violate any campaign finance laws. A recent Wall Street Journal report said Cohen later complained to friends that he hadn’t been reimbursed for the payment.

Daniels is still fighting to tell her story. The New York Times reported this month that her lawyer sent a letter to Cohen offering to return the $130,000 payment in exchange for dissolving a so-called “hush agreement.”

She is set to appear on 60 Minutes this Sunday with contributor Anderson Cooper.

Meanwhile, Carrey, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been busy demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. While he rarely names the subjects of his portraits, many appear to be prominent political figures.

In addition to Trump, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have all been satirized by Carrey.