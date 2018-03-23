Jim Carrey Blasts Jared Kushner as 'Self-Unmade Man' in New Political Artwork

Jim Carrey is taking on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law with a scathing new piece of artwork.

Carrey, 56, who’s been slamming the Trump administration with satirical paintings shared on Twitter, posted his latest offering on Thursday, this time depicting senior adviser to the president — and his daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband — Jared Kushner, 36.

The piece, which Carrey captioned “Self-Unmade Man,” shows a portrait of the former real-estate tycoon with dollar signs in his eyes. Behind him, a building owned by Kushner Properties, 666 Fifth Avenue in New York City, is shown engulfed by flames.

The property, which Kushner’s company purchased for $1.8 billion in 2016, making it the most expensive single real-estate purchase in Manhattan at the time, has been a subject of controversy for the president’s son-in-law. According to The Washington Post, Kushner’s family’s company is facing $1.2 billion in debt on the property.

NBC News previously reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating multiple alleged attempts by Kushner to secure financing for the project from the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar. Those alleged overtures were reportedly rejected.

Phillip Faraone/Getty; Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

Kushner divested his interest in 666 Fifth Avenue when he took on the role of senior adviser at the White House. His spokesman, Joshua Raffel, told The Washington Post that Kushner “would never compromise himself or the administration.”

The Ace Ventura actor, 56, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been busy demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork lately. While he rarely names the subjects of his portraits, many appear to be prominent political figures.

President Trump, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have all been satirized for Carrey.