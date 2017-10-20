Jim Carrey Alleges His Late Girlfriend Forged STD Results to Extort Him in Bombshell Filing

Jim Carrey’s late girlfriend Cathriona White forged STD test results in a prior attempt to extort the actor, Carrey’s legal team claims in an explosive new court filing.

According to the motion filed Friday in Los Angeles, White altered her friend’s Planned Parenthood files to trick Carrey into believing that she did not have STDs before meeting him. Using a 2013 negative test result from her friend, White allegedly back dated the form to 2011 and presented the form to Carrey as her own.

Those same allegedly forged Planned Parenthood files are now being used in a wrongful death case filed against Carrey by White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, and estranged husband, Mark Burton, Carrey’s new filing claims.

In response, Burton and Sweetman’s lawyer Michael Avenatti tells PEOPLE, “In a desperate attempt to save himself, Carrey has now resorted to outright falsehoods. Let’s see if his story holds up once he is under oath. It won’t.”

Both Sweetman and Burton claim Carrey obtained the drugs that White used to kill herself under a false name, and provided them to her despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. They also allege that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

In the court documents, Carrey claims that in early 2013, White and her attorney at the time, Filippo Marchino, conspired to extort him “through smears and threats of public degradation via false allegations” that he had given White STDs.

But when Carrey did not respond to the alleged threats, the documents claim that White asked a friend for her Planned Parenthood records. “White’s intent in obtaining these records was clear — she cooked the records, creating forgeries with altered information, phony tests, and fictitious dates,” according to the documents.

In July 2013, Carrey’s motion states, “White and her attorney Marchino used the counterfeit records to extort money from Mr. Carrey.”

A year later, after White’s suicide in 2014, the documents claim, “White’s green-card husband and her distant, estranged and emotionally abusive mother decided to get a second bite at the apple and continued the torment of Carrey by filing a lawsuit claiming that he caused White’s death.”

According to the filing, “The entirety of this case rests on the premise that White contracted sexually transmitted diseases from Carrey and became so devastated that she committed suicide years later.”

However, the filing states that text messages between White and a friend, along with expert analysis, prove that White altered the results.