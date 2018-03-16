Jesus Christ Sends Letter to Oprah Winfrey — Now Will She Consider Running for President?

Oprah Winfrey has said she would need a sign from God before being convinced to run for president, and it looks like she may have just gotten it.

Earlier this week Winfrey’s BFF Gayle King shared a photo of a letter the media mogul and star of the new movie A Wrinkle in Time received from Maine resident “Jesus Christ.”

“My asst @jznotthatjayzw/letter that just arrived @oprahmagazine,” King wrote alongside a series of pictures of the envelope. “Hey @Oprah is this the sign you’re looking for??”

Winfrey had previously told PEOPLE that amid calls for her to consider a run for the White House — from fans as well as her closest friends — “I went into prayer.”

“’God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that,” she added.

King’s post led CBS 13 News to track down the sender of the envelope, 83-year-old Jesus Christ from N. Waterboro, Maine, who admitted she often gets ridiculed for her name. “Most of them think I’m plain crazy and ignore me,” she told the outlet.

Christ claimed that she didn’t know there was speculation about Winfrey running for president. She did however say that she would vote for the television personality if she were to run. Christ told the news station that she sent Winfrey a letter to spread a message of faith because “she likes Oprah.”

Winfrey found herself thrust into the political spotlight after her rousing speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Winfrey had the crowd of Hollywood’s biggest stars on their feet and in tears with her moving words and promise that “a new day is dawning,” but even she was surprised to hear the overwhelming response the rest of the country had.

“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’ ” she told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’ ”

Winfrey also revealed that King had previously urged her to take the possibility seriously, peppering the 64-year-old with messages of support from others who would back her.

“I had people—wealthy, billionaires—calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she revealed. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ ”

Earlier this month, Stephen Colbert also staged some divine intervention to try and convince Winfrey to run in 2020.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Winfrey received a visit from God himself, who appeared on the ceiling (via projection) of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“I’m a huge fan,” the projection told her. When the 64-year-old TV personality reciprocated the compliment, God added, “Wow, Oprah knows who I am? I can’t wait to tell Jesus.”

God then turned to the issue at hand: convincing Winfrey to make a bid for the White House.

“I hear thou seeketh a sign? Well, is this clear enough?” God asked, pointing to a sign that simply read, “Run!”

“Well, all I can say, God, is that now ‘run’ is now a part of my exercise routine. I can tell you that,” Winfrey responded after laughing so hard she had to take a sip of water so she didn’t choke.