Jessica Williams Dances Her Way Through The Incredible Jessica James Trailer

Still missing Jessica Williams’ quick wit on The Daily Show? Well, some good news: The comedian is coming back to your screen with the upcoming Netflix comedy The Incredible Jessica James, and the film has just dropped its first full trailer.

Williams, who’s also known for co-hosting the beloved podcast 2 Dope Queens, stars as (and shares a first name with) Jessica James, an aspiring playwright in Brooklyn who finds herself reeling from a recent breakup. The trailer follows her as she navigates everything from the world of dating to the perils of baby showers — where she gifts the as-yet-unborn baby with a book called The ABCs of Subverting the Patriarchal Paradigm.

Before long, she finds herself striking up a friendship and maybe even more with the recently divorced Boone (Bridesmaids’ Chris O’Dowd), and when he confesses that he likes her a lot, she delivers the perfect response: “Of course you do. Everybody does. I’m freakin’ dope.”

Jim Strouse wrote and directed Jessica James, which made its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival to glowing reviews. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) and Noël Wells (Master of None) and hits Netflix on July 28.

