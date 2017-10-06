Bridget Jones Actress Says She Lost Job After Refusing to 'Screen Test in a Bikini' for Harvey Weinstein

On Friday, British actress Jessica Hynes came forward with her own account about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

“I was offered a film role at 19,” she wrote on Twitter. “Harvey Weinstein came on board and wanted me to screen-test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job.”

“Holy s—t,” replied British writer Jack Howard, “I knew the story but didn’t know who it was about.”

“I’m sure there are many more…” Hynes replied.

Hynes, now 44, is best known for starring in the two Bridget Jones sequels as Bridget’s friend Magda, and the cult horror comedy Shaun of the Dead.

The actress has since deleted the tweets.

On Thursday, in an article in The New York Times, eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, spoke out against Weinstein. The NYT also reported that Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women after claims alleged Weinstein behaved inappropriately during work meetings.

Following the allegations, the movie mogul announced plans to take a “leave of absence” in a statement he wrote to the NYT.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” he said, adding that he was working with therapists and planned to take time off to “deal with this issue head-on.”

Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Another attorney for Weinstein, Charles Harder, said the mogul is preparing a lawsuit against the NYT for “false and defamatory” statements.

According to the NYT, Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, including actress Rose McGowan. In their claims, they allege that Weinstein behaved inappropriately during work meetings.

Weinstein told the New York Post that his wife, Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman, “stands 100 percent behind me.”

“Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” he added. “We went out with Lisa Bloom last night when we know the article was coming out. Georgia will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry and to absolutely mean it.”

He also told the Post he was suing the NYT because of their “inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions.”