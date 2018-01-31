Jessica Chastain Lost Her Virginity to the Same Song as Saoirse Ronan's Character in Lady Bird

Turns out Jessica Chastain shares some very intimate similarities to Saoirse Ronan’s character in Lady Bird.

Not only did the Molly’s Game star, 40, grow up in the same city where the film takes place, she also revealed that she and Ronan’s character lost their virginity to the same song.

“Basically #GretaGerwig made a film about my adolescence in Sacramento & ditching it for college in NY,” Chastain tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the film’s writer-director Greta Gerwig.

“The first time I watched @LadyBirdMovie I was so struck by our parallel lives that I had to watch it immediately again,” she continued, adding, “Oh also, I lost my virginity to Dave Matthew’s CRASH.”

In Lady Bird, Ronan’s character, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, has sex for the first time with Timothée Chalamet’s character while the Dave Matthew’s Band song plays in the background.

The film, loosely based on Gerwig’s own young adulthood, is a coming-of-age tale about an artistically inclined high schooler who dreams of leaving her humdrum town for New York City.

It won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay.

“It’s been beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Gerwig told PEOPLE of the film’s critical and commercial success (to date, it’s already made over $30 million in the U.S.). “I genuinely can’t believe what a warm response it’s gotten, and it means so much to me because I’ve always wanted to be a writer and director, and to be embraced like this has been the thrill of my life.

“And it’s great too because it makes it so much easier for me to make my next movie, and the next movie and the movie after that, and that’s what it’s really all about.”