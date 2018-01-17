Jessica Chastain Says Harvey Weinstein Taunted Her After She Refused to Wear His Wife's Designs

Harvey Weinstien once pressured Jessica Chastain to wear designs from his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s fashion label, the actress claims.
In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Chastain says the disgraced Hollywood mogul pushed her to sport a Marchesa gown to the 2013 premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which was distributed by the Weinstein Company.
The Zero Dark Thirty star said she refused, instead wearing a blue Atelier Versace gown to the event. But later, at the the premiere, she claims Weinstein mocked her choice.
“He actually told the audience, ‘If I had to get in a boxing ring with Muhammad Ali or Jessica Chastain, I would choose Muhammad Ali,’” she said.
In the wake of the Weinstien scandal, Chastain, 40, has become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics — fighting for fare wages and often using her no-holds-barred Twitter account to slam the industry’s seedy underbelly.
That’s part of the reason WSJ. Magazine Editor-in-Chief Kristina O’Neill chose to feature Chastain (and fellow activist Michael B. Jordan) in the Talents and Legends issue.
“At a time when the entertainment industry is undergoing some much-needed soul searching, I can’t think of two actors who more brilliantly represent the future of Hollywood than Michael B. Jordan and Jessica Chastain—two talents who are well on their way to becoming legends,” she said in a statement.
Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys, Blair Berk and Benjamin Brafman, said: “Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct. There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.”
He and Georgina Chapman, 41 – who married on December 15, 2007 – split in the wake of the scandal. The pair have reached a divorce agreement under which Weinstein will pay the fashion designer roughly $15 to 20 million, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.
Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, ages 7 and 4, but she and Weinstein are still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.
WSJ. Magazine’s February issue is available on newsstands Jan. 27.