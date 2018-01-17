Jessica Chastain Says Harvey Weinstein Taunted Her After She Refused to Wear His Wife's Designs

Harvey Weinstien once pressured Jessica Chastain to wear designs from his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s fashion label, the actress claims.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Chastain says the disgraced Hollywood mogul pushed her to sport a Marchesa gown to the 2013 premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which was distributed by the Weinstein Company.

The Zero Dark Thirty star said she refused, instead wearing a blue Atelier Versace gown to the event. But later, at the the premiere, she claims Weinstein mocked her choice.

“He actually told the audience, ‘If I had to get in a boxing ring with Muhammad Ali or Jessica Chastain, I would choose Muhammad Ali,’” she said.

In the wake of the Weinstien scandal, Chastain, 40, has become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics — fighting for fare wages and often using her no-holds-barred Twitter account to slam the industry’s seedy underbelly.