Jessica Chastain Donates $2,000 to a Woman's Fertility Fund After She Criticized the Actress

Jessica Chastain donated $2,000 to one woman’s fertility fund after she criticized the actress on social media Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Molly’s Game actress, 40, shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a white T-shirt that read, “We Should All Be Feminists,” with the caption, “FEMINISM: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes#happyinternationalwomensday 📸@renatocampora.”

Twitter user Karin H. Schulz responded that she only supports feminists who are anti-abortion, writing, “Yes feminist that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn. I would be for that kind of feminist.”

Chastain has long been an avid supporter of women’s rights and pay equality, but said she respected Schulz’s opinion.

The actress replied with, “@karinhschulz Yes you can decide what is right for you. I am pro-choice and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decision. I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart. I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you.”

Chastain added, “@karinhschulz My eyes filled with tears as I read this, dear Karin. I have such belief in your dream. Don’t give up sister. It’s in your destiny.”

She was referring to Schulz’s GoFundMe page which explained that she and her husband, Jeremy, had been trying to conceive a baby for years but had been unsuccessful.

Schulz wrote that she and her husband had tried for over a year and a half before seeing a fertility doctor, who discovered Schultz would need to undergo expensive fertility treatments not covered by her insurance.

She continued, “It was very disheartening to hear these results. I felt like I had failed Jeremy. The idea of having us to go into debt to become pregnant made me so, so sad. It is hard to know your body doesn’t do what it is supposed to do. But even through it all, we remember that God is faithful and true, and He has great plans for us. He knows the desires of our hearts to become parents.”

Schulz added that the fertility treatments are not covered by the couple’s insurance company and asked for people to donate, which Chastain did — donating $2,000 to Schulz’s fund, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Chastain also wrote a note to the couple on the GoFundMe, which read, “You’ll be wonderful parents who teach love by example. Someday youll hold your baby. Dont give up ❤.”