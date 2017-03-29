Hold the Cake! Jessica Chastain Opted For Guacamole and Sleep to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Jessica Chastain kicked off her 40s with a trip of a lifetime—and a whole lot of guacamole.

At the premiere for her new film The Zookeeper’s Wife, the Oscar-nominated actress, who turned 40 on Friday, spoke with the Associated Press about her birthday celebrations in Mexico over the weekend.

“Honestly it was so relaxing,” she said. “I was with my friends and my loved ones and we were in Mexico eating tons of guacamole. It was pretty great.”

Also on the agenda? “Sleeping a lot,” she said.

“This has been a birthday to remember. Thank you all for your lovely wishes!!! They filled me with so much joy. I had such a beautiful time relaxing in Mexico. Now back to work!” Chastain captioned an Instagram picture from her trip.

In The Zookeeper’s Wife, Chastain stars as Antonina Zabinski, who along with husband Dr. Jan Zabinski (played by Johan Heldenbergh), ran the Warsaw Zoo in 1939 Poland.

Together, the couple helped rescue 300 Jews who had been imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto following the German invasion of Poland, by hiding them in their zoo.

“(Antonina) found a sanctuary in Warsaw for herself when she was a young woman and she created a sanctuary for others when they were fleeing violence,” explained Chastain.

The film is an adaption of the incredible true story on which Diane Ackerman’s best-selling novel of the same name was based, and Chastain said the message of the movie relates to the current refugee crisis.

“This film is relevant today,” said Chastain. “Antonina was a refugee. She was born in Saint Petersburg and grew up in Russia and fled violence.”

She added: “I’d love for the current administration to watch this movie and learn Antonina’s qualities.”

The Zookeeper’s Wife hits theaters on March 31.