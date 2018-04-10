Jessica Biel Reveals Hers and Husband Justin Timberlake's Secret to a Strong Hollywood Marriage

Hollywood may still be reeling from several celebrity splits, but Jessica Biel is opening up about how she keeps her marriage strong and healthy.

The actress, 36, spoke to PEOPLE at The American Express Experience in New York City on Monday night about her secret to a successful marriage with husband Justin Timberlake.

“Communication, communication, communication,” says Biel of her mantra when it comes to keeping the couple’s relationship healthy.

“The ability to be really honest about how you’re feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That’s worked for us so far,” she says. “I would never want to speak on anyone else’s relationship, but that’s what we do.”

Timberlake, 37, shared his own secret to their happy relationship on Instagram last week when he shared a sweet photo of his wife of five years embracing him from behind.

“She’s got my back,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The duo tied the knot back on Oct. 19, 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy.

The couple is now parents to son Silas Randall, 3.

Sila marked his third birthday over the weekend, with his family throwing him a small party with his friends from school, Biel tells PEOPLE.

Aside from being a mother and a successful actress, Biel also owns Los Angeles restaurant, Au Fudge. The star says the key to juggling all these projects is being kind to herself in her personal and work life.

“It’s very easy to be compassionate and thoughtful for everybody else and help everybody else,” she tells PEOPLE. “You can manage everyone else’s s— but when it’s you and you’re trying to juggle and trying to figure it all out, we can all be just a little bit kinder and have the patience and know that it will get done and we will do it and all you have to do is focus.

“Quality over quantity. Take on what you can and you focus on one thing at a time. Try not to do too much multi-tasking.”

But that is easier said than done, and Biel confesses she struggles to find a balance sometimes.

“I struggle with it even now. Developing different ideas, projects, my family, my son, my husband, me,” she says. “I’m constantly multi-tasking and having to stop and go, ‘Alright. I need to give 100 percent of my focus to this one thing right now.’ And that’s it.”

“And that’s hard to do because we’re asked — our phones are dinging left and right, and emails and texts and family obligations. It’s very hard to do.”