Jessica Alba's Dog and Honey Costar Dies: 'We Went Through a Lot Together'

Jessica Alba just lost her best four-legged friend.

Alba’s pug Sid, who made his big screen debut in her 2003 film Honey, died Thursday morning, she revealed in an emotional Facebook post.

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden,” she wrote. “She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through a lot together my Sid. RIP.”

The sad news comes after Alba, 36, and her family returned from a vacation to Hawaii, where they were spotted relaxing ahead of the birth of her third child.

The actress and businesswoman spent her time on the island soaking up the sun with her husband Cash Warren, their two daughters (Haven Garner, 5, and Honor Marie, 9) and a handful of friends.

“We had an epic family vacay,” she captioned a shot of the group. “Thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family.”

The Sin City star and Honest Company co-founder announced she was pregnant on Instagram last week.

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” Alba wrote next to a snap of herself and her daughters holding up “1,” “2” and “3” balloons.