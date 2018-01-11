Jessica Alba wrote a loving tribute to her husband Cash Warren for his birthday Wednesday.

The actress, 36, shared a series of 10 photos on Instagram in a gallery honoring her husband who turned 39. The photos chronicled their 14 years together from the time they started dating to the birth of their third child, newborn son Hayes Alba Warren.

“My babe @cash_warren#happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance,” Alba continued. “I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life.”

The couple married in 2008, and share three children together, including daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

Alba and Warren welcomed their third child and first son on Sunday, Dec. 31. Alba announced his on Instagram alongside the first photo of her baby boy shared to social media.

Warren with newborn son Hayes Alba Warren.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” wrote the actress. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5”

Warren also posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that read, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

Warren continued in his post, “On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017.”

Alba first announced she was expecting in July, sharing a cute Boomerang of Honor, Haven and herself holding up huge “1,” “2” and “3” balloons, respectively.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏,” she captioned the post.