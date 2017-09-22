Jerry Lewis Left All Six Children from His First Marriage Out of His Will

Jerry Lewis certainly got in the last laugh when it comes to his strained relationship with his children.

According to his Last Will and Testament, provided to PEOPLE by The Blast, the funnyman emphatically cut out all six children he had with his first wife Patti Palmer will inherent nothing.

“I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder,” the will – which the comedian executed in 2012 – states.

The couple’s six child Joseph died of a drug overdose in 2009.