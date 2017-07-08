Jeremy Renner Fractured Both Arms Filming a Non-Avengers Stunt

Jeremy Renner has injured both of his arms filming an on-set stunt — but not on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

Renner showed off his injuries at a press conference at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Friday, saying that he fractured his left wrist and his right elbow. Despite reports to the contrary, the injury happened not during Infinity War but during filming for the upcoming comedy Tag. Still, Renner says, he doesn’t expect his broken arms to affect filming on the upcoming superhero sequel.

“It won’t stop things that I need to do,” Renner told reporters at the film festival, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster.”

“I shall heal up before Avengers starts up again,” he added.

Renner was in attendance to promote his role in Taylor Sheridan’s new film Wind River, and he’s currently filming Tag, a comedy based on a Wall Street Journal article about a group of friends who’ve been playing an intense game of tag for the past 30 years. Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, and Isla Fisher also star.

“I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in,” Renner told reporters. “It won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning — I cannot tie my shoes.”

Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Production is already underway on Avengers: Infinity War, with a scheduled release date of May 4, 2018. In addition to Renner, the massive cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, and more. Captain America veterans Anthony and Joe Russo are directing.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com