Jennifer Lawrence 'Wanted to Kill' Harvey Weinstein After Scandal: 'I Wanna See Him in Jail'

Jennifer Lawrence continues to denounce disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

During a recent segment on 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner expressed her distaste for the producer in the wake of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against her former collaborator.

“No, he was never inappropriate with me. But what he did is criminal and deplorable,” she said in the interview. “And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives — I wanna see him in jail.”

Lawrence recently spoke out against Weinstein after he name-dropped her, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep, in an attempt to prove that not every actress he worked with had a negative experience. Weinstein produced Silver Linings Playbook, for which Lawrence won her Oscar.

“Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit,” Lawrence said in a statement. “This is what predators do, and it must stop.”

She continued, “For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.”

Jennifer Lawrence with Harvey Weinstein in 2013 while promoting Silver Linings Playbook David M. Benett/Getty Images

Weinstein later apologized for naming Lawrence and Streep.

“Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes,” a spokesperson for the disgraced mogul said in a statement Thursday.

The actress has repeatedly condemned Weinstein since The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault in October. Since then, over 60 women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has admitted to making advances on actresses, but vehemently denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”