Jennifer Lawrence Gave Javier Bardem a Crash Course to the Kardashians ‘Like She Was Talking To Me About Einstein’

Jennifer Lawrence is inducting new members into her reality series fan club.

Her mother! costar Javier Bardem, 48, told MTV News Friday that he didn’t understand Lawrence’s obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“She told me once about the Kardashians,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn’t know who they were.”

“She was laughing at me so hard, ‘You don’t know who the Kardashians are?’ Like she was talking to me about Einstein,” he continued. “‘No, I don’t know who those people are. Who are them? What’s their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?”‘

The actress, who has been open about her love of the Kardashians and the Real Housewives, even had a “Kardashian tent” while on set of the Darren Aronofsky film.

She told Vogue in August, “I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out okay. It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs.”

She added, “My happy place.”