Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Natalie Portman Sizzle at Star-Studded Dior Fashion Show in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Natalie Portman were among the stars saying bonjour to Dior in Paris on Monday.

The trio, along with other celebrities like Kirsten Dunst, showed off their style at the Christian Dior Haute Couture fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris, France.

The Mother! actress, who is also the face of the fashion brand, wore a sheer white mini-dress cinched at the waist, along with a pair of lace-up Dior sneaker-style boots. She finished off the look with a black and white knitted kimono and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Joining her on the runway, which was held at Cloître Port Royal gardens, was Dunst, 35, who sparkled in a layered dress embroidered with a hearts and stars theme.

Pattison, 31, the face of Dior Homme, arrived wearing a distressed, pinstripe suit, which he paired with black boots and aviator sunglasses. He was also seen posing for a photo with fashion designer Kris Van Assche, the artistic director for Dior Homme.

Portman, a longtime friend of the brand, wore a black dress with a sweetheart neckline. The Oscar winner met up with Lawrence and Pattison for a group photo later in the day.

Check out our gallery for more star sitings in Paris this week, including Tracee Ellis Ross, who stepped out at the Rodarte Haute Couture Fashion Show on Sunday, as well as Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid, who all attended the Miu Miu Cruise Collection Show, also on Sunday.