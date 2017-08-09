Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actress, 26, offers insight into her relationship with her boyfriend of almost one year, saying she was immediately drawn to Aronofsky.

“We had energy,” Lawrence says of meeting Aronofsky on the set of their upcoming film mother!, which he directed and she stars in. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

Praising Aronofsky, 48, as “brilliant,” Lawrence says his ability to be direct both on and off screen has benefited their relationship.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she says. “And I’m never confused with him.”

The two began dating in September shortly after wrapping mother!, and despite their 22-year age difference, their relationship continues to heat up.

“I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” she jokes. “He’s not like that.”

When they aren’t working, the couple spends most of their time together in New York, where they’ve been spotted keeping a low profile while out on movie dates and low-key strolls.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

mother! hits theaters Sept. 17.