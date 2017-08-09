People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Jennifer Lawrence on Dating Darren Aronofsky: 'I Had Energy for Him. I Don’t Know How He Felt About Me'

By @JodiGug3

Posted on

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actress, 26, offers insight into her relationship with her boyfriend of almost one year, saying she was immediately drawn to Aronofsky.

We had energy,” Lawrence says of meeting Aronofsky on the set of their upcoming film mother!, which he directed and she stars in. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

jennifer lawrence vogue cover annie leibovitz
Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Praising Aronofsky, 48, as “brilliant,” Lawrence says his ability to be direct both on and off screen has benefited their relationship.

jennifer lawrence vogue cover inez and vinoodh
Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she says. “And I’m never confused with him.”

The two began dating in September shortly after wrapping mother!, and despite their 22-year age difference, their relationship continues to heat up.

“I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” she jokes. “He’s not like that.”

jennifer lawrence vogue cover bruce weber
Bruce Weber/Vogue

When they aren’t working, the couple spends most of their time together in New York, where they’ve been spotted keeping a low profile while out on movie dates and low-key strolls.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

mother! hits theaters Sept. 17.