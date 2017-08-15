Movies

The 11 Most Jennifer Lawrence Things That Have Ever Happened

She’s the gift that keeps on giving, and we can’t get enough

By @julesemm and @mariayagoda

DEFINITION

Jennifer Lawrence/JEH-nih-fur LAW-renss/verb
To make everyone on the planet want to be your best friend; to redefine what it means to be perfect; to pretend to be a chopstick walrus in front of the paparazzi

WHEN SHE DANCED AWAY HER TROUBLES WITH JIMMY FALLON

Fallon's new Tonight Show sketch – "Come Dance with Us" – featured Lawrence and Fallon dressed as eclectic late-night infomercial stars who just really, really want people to come dance with them. (We would honestly love nothing more.)

WHEN SHE GAVE AZIZ ANSARI A PIGGYBACK RIDE

We can't decide who we're more jealous of – Lawrence or Ansari. In any case, we need in on this friendship. Another thing we need? For our primary mode of transportation to be Lawrence's back.a

WHEN SHE USED CHOPSTICKS AS TUSKS

For most of us, the urge to use your chopsticks as makeshift walrus tusks is one that is coached out of us by societal norms, even though it never quite goes away. Now, though, we have a feeling restaurants are going to be seeing a lot more pretend walruses.

WHEN SHE FELL AT THE OSCARS

Walking is difficult; walking up stairs in a ball gown to accept an Academy Award is even tougher. Thankfully, Lawrence gave us the perfect way to play off any spills of our own: "No, I didn't just fall. It's just my Jennifer Lawrence impression."

WHEN SHE PICKED ON REPORTERS

You want to tease her about tripping up the stairs? She'll make fun of you right back. Ask a dumb question? She'll jokingly flip you off. Expecting pre-rehearsed sound bites? Buckle your seat belts; you're in for a wild ride of unfiltered, unpretentious comments.

WHEN SHE ADMITTED TO PEEING IN THE WOODS

It might seem hard to believe it now, but there was once a time before we all knew and loved Lawrence. Then she walked onto the red carpet, admitted that she peed in the woods while filming The Hunger Games, and the world was never the same.

WHEN SHE EMBARRASSED HERSELF IN FRONT OF J.LO

We've all been there: You're at a cool party, and you want to dance with a really famous pop star so you hatch a plan with Jimmy Fallon to make all your dreams come true. Then that plan fails, and you're like, ohh.

WHEN SHE YELLED AT REPORTERS FOR SPOILING HER SHOWS

It's bad enough having to avoid your friends in real life and on social media after the latest episode of your favorite TV show airs, but celebrities also have to deal with reporters blurting out spoilers on the red carpet. Jennifer, we'd never ruin Homeland for you. Never.

WHEN SHE SPILLED MINTS ON HERSELF MID-INTERVIEW

Are you starting to notice a trend here? Lawrence is just really, really good at interviews. Further proof: Take note of the three stages of publicly spilling something, courtesy of Lawrence at a Catching Fire press junket in Spain: First, you panic. Then you hide the evidence and hope that nobody notices. Finally, you play it off and offer some mints to your laughing costars.

WHEN SHE MADE HER HOT BODYGUARD CARRY HER DOG

This, more than anything else, is what we all would do in that situation.

WHEN SHE DREW A UNIBROW AND MOUSTACHE ON HER FACE

Lawrence has rocked many different looks over the course of her career – between hair color, hair length, outfits and makeup, she always keeps us guessing – but none of them have managed to capture her essence quite like the unibrow and moustache that she drew on her face after a night out in N.Y.C. But seriously, how does she manage to still look stunning, even with a face full of marker?

