Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Friendship with Kim Kardashian Is 'Probably One-Sided'

It’s no secret Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fan of Kim Kardashian West, but she’s finally opening up about how deeply her admiration for her and the KarJenner clan runs.

Lawrence, 27, interviewed the TV reality star, 37, while standing in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November and the two seemed to be great friends.

The actress has also spent time with Kardashian West and her family at momager Kris Jenner’s house and is not shy about expressing her adoration for Kim.

But while the Red Sparrow star sees Kardashian West as a pal, she isn’t quite sure if the mother of three feels the same about her.

“I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” Lawrence said during a speaking event at The Wing, a co-working and community center for women in New York City. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

When asked what the beauty mogul and her family members were like, Lawrence couldn’t stop gushing about the good people they were.

“When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,'” she said, laughing. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”

She continued, “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”

“They’ve been absolutely lovely to me,” Lawrence added.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed in November that she got “drunk” at Jenner’s home.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said during her opening monologue, later adding that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Kardashian West confirmed the Oscar winner downed more than a few drinks before demanding the reality star and her musician turned designer husband Kanye West create a new fashion look for her.

“So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste,” the reality star recalled as footage from their wild dinner played in the background.

Lawrence even admitted: “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.”