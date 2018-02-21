Jennifer Lawrence on 'Hot' Timothée Chalamet: '[I'm] Buttering Him Up Like a Pig for Slaughter'

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she has a crush on Timothée Chalamet, gushing over Call Me By Your Name star recently.

“[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter,” the Red Sparrow star, 27, joked to Entertainment Tonight, adding that she’s waiting for the 22-year-old star to “get a little older” before making a move.

“I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30,” she said, before asking, “He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18?”

She added with a laugh, “What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?”

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she has a crush on Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet earned an Oscar nod for playing a 17-year-old who has an affair with an older man (played by Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name.

“I didn’t realize he was so young,” Lawrence told ET. “Tell him to wait! … [He’s] so, so talented and hot!”

The actress, who recently split with director Darren Aronofsky, attended the wedding of one of her best friends, Amy Schumer, earlier this week.

“It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time],” she previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“His vows were stunning,” Lawrence continued. “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Red Sparrow hits theaters March 2.