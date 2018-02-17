Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Know Whether Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift Are Still Friends

Jennifer Lawrence really wants to know whether there’s any truth to the rumors of a rift between longtime friends Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift.

During a TimesTalks Q&A on Thursday to promote her new film Red Sparrow, the 27-year-old actress revealed that if she was a spy in real life, she’d use her skills to figure out “what’s going on” between the pair.

“I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” she said, joking that trying to figure out “what happened” is “keeping me up at night.”

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Lawrence is likely referring to the fact that just one month after Kloss was accused of dissing Swift by captioning an Instagram post with a Katy Perry lyric, the 25-year-old model was spotted hanging out with the “Swish Swish” singer in Los Angeles.

In a photo published by TMZ, Kloss and Perry were seen grabbing a bite to eat in L.A. earlier this month with mutual friends, including Vanity Fair writer Derek Blasberg — who has been close with both Kloss and Perry for years — and jewelry designer Jen Meyer.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Longtime Pal Karlie Kloss Goes on Group Dinner Date with Frenemy Katy Perry

Kloss had previously sent fans into rumor patrol in January after she posted a video of herself dribbling a basketball during a shoot for Love magazine, which she initially captioned, “Swish Swish.” But after fans accused her of dissing Swift, Kloss quietly changed the caption to read “Nothing but net.”

Rumors of a fallout between the longtime besties first surfaced after Swift, 28, left Kloss’s name off of her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Other pals who were featured on the shirt included Martha Hunt, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.

But Kloss — who first met the singer in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — seemed to put feud rumors to rest when she wished Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December.