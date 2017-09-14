Jennifer Lawrence Is the Ultimate Femme Fatale in First Red Sparrow Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen in theaters this weekend in a mother! of a movie, but fans can already look ahead to her next performance. The first Red Sparrow trailer has arrived with a look at the Oscar winner reuniting with her Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence (no relation), to bring to life a master of seductive combat.

Lawrence portrays Dominika Egorova, a former prima ballerina who’s forced to give up her craft over a career-ending injury. As a daughter completely devoted to her mother with an uncertain future ahead of her, she’s manipulated into becoming a Red Sparrow, a young person trained to use her body and mind as weapons. Dominika emerges from this sadistic training process as the most dangerous Sparrow of them all.

As Joel Edgerton’s voice is heard in the trailer, “they use everything” to execute their mission. Dominika will then encounter a C.I.A. agent, who tries to convince her he’s the only one she can trust as the lives of everyone she cares about fall at risk.

Justin Haythe, the screenwriter on A Cure for Wellness and The Lone Ranger, penned the screenplay for Red Sparrow, which is based on the book by author Jason Matthews. Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons also feature in the film.

Red Sparrow hits theaters on March 2, 2018. Watch the first, intense trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com