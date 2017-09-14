Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking a Two-Year Hiatus from Acting, Jokes She'll 'Start Making Pots'

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break.

The mother! star made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of Today, telling host Savannah Guthrie that she has nothing on the books for the next couple of years.

“I’m taking [a break]. I don’t have anything set for two years,” the Oscar winner, 27, revealed.

While she doesn’t have any official plans as to how she’ll spend her free time, she seemed enthusiastic when Guthrie commented that she’d be able to spend a lot more time in sweatpants.

As for possible hobbies, Lawrence joked that maybe she would “start making pots.”

Considering the subject matter of her latest film, her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky‘s horror flick mother!, it’s easy to see why Lawrence might want some time off. She said the role was “much darker” than previous projects, and that she had to listen to Christmas music to get the movie out of her head.

“I threw the script and was like I can’t have this in my house. I don’t want this in my home. It’s an assault. It’s really assaulting,” she said. “But that’s what makes it a masterpiece and that’s what makes Darren so brilliant and that’s why I’ve always wanted to work with him.”

The actress also opened up about the drawbacks of fame. “I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy,” she said.

“And then after a few years you’re like, but that’s not the way it is,” she added. “It’s important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premiere, they’re screaming because of a job and a character.”

While Lawrence says she doesn’t “put any stock in” the adulation of crowds, she’s still “grateful for them, because without fans going to see my movies I wouldn’t be able to do what I love.”

Despite the proposed break, fans shouldn’t be too worried about her complete absence from the big screen. Joking at the end of the interview she said with a laugh, “I’ll see you in six months.”

mother! hits theaters Sept. 15.