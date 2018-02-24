Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Felt Devastated' After Donald Trump's Election: 'My Head Exploded'

To say that Jennifer Lawrence was shocked by Donald Trump‘s election would be an understatement.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner said her “head exploded” after the businessman was elected, adding that she felt a tumult of emotions.

“I felt helpless, I felt scared, I felt devastated, and I found the only thing I could actually do is educate myself,” Lawrence said during a speaking event at The Wing, a co-working and community space for women, in New York City.

“The more I educated myself on our government the more I realized everything that I care about… is affected by corruption,” she added. “It doesn’t matter who we have in office, these problems will still exist. That is what we have to fix.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Donald Trump Jeff Spicer/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

In December, the actress told Oprah Winfrey she had the perfect reaction in case she ever met the president.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech,” Lawrence told Winfrey during a sit-down interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it ends with a martini to the face.”

“I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.”

Lawrence also said she would have some choice words for other politicians.

“I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait,'” she said.