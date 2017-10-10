Jennifer Lawrence 'Deeply Disturbed' by Harvey Weinstein Allegations: 'This Kind of Abuse Is Inexcusable'

Jennifer Lawrence is adding her voice to the chorus of women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein amid allegations of decades of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, Lawrence said she was “deeply disturbed” to hear of the allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” she said. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”

She continued: “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Lawrence, 27, won an Oscar in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook, which was produced by Weinstein. She also thanked Weinstein during her Golden Globes acceptance speech for the film.

“Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me up here today,” Lawrence said.

Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and more have all voiced their disapproval of Weinstein’s alleged conduct.

On Sunday, Weinstein was removed from his powerhouse film studio in the wake of the publication of the allegations in a New York Times report, according to Variety.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the Weinstein Company said in a statement.