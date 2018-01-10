Movies
14 Times Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone's Friendship Made the World a Better Place
There are plenty of famous best friends that we’re equal parts obsessed with and jealous of, but perhaps no pair of Hollywood besties makes us smile more than Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence
1. WHEN THEY MADE AN AWKWARD HUG SEEM SUPER COOL
While most of us are still haunted by the one time we awkwardly messed up a hug in 2009, Lawrence and Stone are so amazingly chill that they simply brushed off the fact that Stone wasn't quite ready to greet her famous friend at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, and made all of us fall a little more in love with them in the process.
2. WHEN LAWRENCE REVEALED THAT THEY BECAME FRIENDS THANKS TO WOODY HARRELSON ...
Harrelson — who starred with Lawrence in the Hunger Games franchise and Stone in Zombieland — passed the former's number along when he realized that the two Oscar winners would hit it off. "She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “I replied, 'F--- off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since."
3. ... AND THEN ENACTED A LOVE STORY MORE CHARMING THAN THE NOTEBOOK
After their initial conversation, Stone and Lawrence apparently texted each other every single day for a year, cementing their friendship. “I feel like it was our version of The Notebook — 365 texts," Lawrence joked to Vanity Fair.
4. WHEN THEY HAD MARGARITAS (WE ASSUME) AND MEXICAN FOOD WITH ADELE
We've honestly never been more jealous in our lives than we were when we spotted our three dream best friends out to dinner together, laughing and relaxing and generally living their best lives.
5. WHEN STONE HELD LAWRENCE'S HAIR BACK WHILE SHE PUKED
"I don't really stay out late. I'm kind of a bummer. I'm a nana," Lawrence confessed to Harper's Bazaar. "It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out I don't really stay out late. If I do stay out late and I'm partying hard, I will throw up." She added: "I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking. Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, 'Get out of here. It's so gross.' " As every girl knows, the sign of true friendship is comforting your sick friend after a night out.
6. WHEN THEY SPENT GIRLS' NIGHTS THE SAME WAY YOUR SQUAD DOES
"We go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch s---," Stone revealed to Rolling Stone. "I was over at Jen's place last month — we watched Hocus Pocus."
7. WHEN THEY FORMED THE ULTIMATE OSCAR-WINNING GIRL SQUAD WITH BRIE LARSON
The trio became connected through — who else? — Harrelson, who also worked with Larson on Rampart and The Glass Castle, and bonded while she was promoting her film Room, struggling to talk about her heavy starring role in the picture. “I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself," she confessed to Vanity Fair.
“Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking." (Larson and Lawrence frequently had dinner while filming movies in Montreal, while Stone gifted Larson with some trinkets of good luck before her Oscar win in 2016, before receiving similar support the following year.)
8. WHEN STONE CAME OUT TO SUPPORT LAWRENCE'S FILM ...
Who even wants to bother talking about mother! when Stone and Lawrence are looking more glam than ever and likely cracking each other up at one of the film's screenings?
9. ... AFTER LAWRENCE SUPPORTED LA LA LAND
Seriously, how has nobody cast these two in a buddy comedy yet?
10. WHEN LAWRENCE THREATENED STONE VIA E!'S FAMOUS MANI CAM
Why bother talking about your manicure when you can instead stuff your face into a tiny red carpet and jokingly tell your best friend (who's at home, watching) that "Your a--- is mine"?
11. WHEN THEY BELTED OUT 'ROLLING IN THE DEEP'
As if we truly needed any other proof that they were our ideal BFFs. (Call us, Jen, Emma and Brie! We'll bring snacks and watch teen movies with you!)
12. WHEN STONE CANCELLED ON PARTY PLANS AT THE LAST MINUTE ... EVEN THOUGH LAWRENCE WAS MOSTLY READY
Lawrence posted a goofy video to Facebook after the 2018 Golden Globes in which she revealed that despite their earlier plans to attend the awards' afterparties together, Stone decided she wanted a girls' night in instead.
“Well, you had told me you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us tickets to some after parties, booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t wanna go,” Lawrence recounted with only half of her face visible on camera.
“You just wanted to come over to my house so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” she continued, turning her face to the camera, revealing only one side had makeup on.
13. WHEN THEY BONDED OVER THEIR RUNAWAY TURTLES
Nothing bonds two people together quite like recounting the harrowing tales of having your pet turtle run away as a child. No wonder these two are so close!
14. WHEN LAWRENCE COULDN'T RESIST A GOOD PHOTOBOMB
No, we're not jealous at all right now, why do you ask?
