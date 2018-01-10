14 Times Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone's Friendship Made the World a Better Place

12. WHEN STONE CANCELLED ON PARTY PLANS AT THE LAST MINUTE ... EVEN THOUGH LAWRENCE WAS MOSTLY READY

Lawrence posted a goofy video to Facebook after the 2018 Golden Globes in which she revealed that despite their earlier plans to attend the awards' afterparties together, Stone decided she wanted a girls' night in instead.

“Well, you had told me you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us tickets to some after parties, booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t wanna go,” Lawrence recounted with only half of her face visible on camera.

“You just wanted to come over to my house so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” she continued, turning her face to the camera, revealing only one side had makeup on.