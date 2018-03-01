Jennifer Lawrence Was 'Devastated' That She Wasn't Cast in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland

Jennifer Lawrence may be an Oscar-winning actress and star of a successful movie franchise, but there’s still that role that got away.

The Red Sparrow star, 27, made her debut on Howard Stern’s radio show Wednesday, where she talked about some of the parts that she missed out on. One, in particular, she really wished she had landed.

“Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, ’cause we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different,” Lawrence explained. “She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition — because most of the time you’re like, ‘Eh, wasn’t meant to be,’ move on, what can you do? — was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.”

She added, “That one devastated me.”

The coveted part instead went to Mia Wasikowska, who Lawrence thought was “was perfect and amazing.”

“I couldn’t have had a British accent,” she also admitted.

Before she was the bow and arrow-wielding winner of The Hunger Games, Lawrence also talked about auditioning for the Twilight franchise, which ultimately starred Kristen Stewart. However, the actress wasn’t too upset about missing out on that role.

“I didn’t really know what it was,” she said on why she lost the part. “When you audition like a run of the mill actor, we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things, you just get, like, five pages, and they’re like, ‘Act, monkey!'”

She added, “When it came out I was like, ‘Hot damn! Woah!'”

Jennifer Lawrence

When she landed the role of Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence knew that her career was about to take off in a major.

“I had such a solid indie career at that point, that I was like, ‘This is perfect. I get to act and I’m not that famous,'” she said. “That was what was nice about the sitcom. I was just getting checks, acting, having fun. No consequences.”

She added of The Hunger Games, “I knew it was gonna be a life-changer, and the other fear was only being known for that character.”