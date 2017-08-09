Everything We Know About Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky’s Relationship

After a year of staying mum, Jennifer Lawrence is finally opening up about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 26-year-old actress shared that she was immediately drawn to the director, 48, after meeting on the set of their upcoming film mother!

“We had energy,” she said. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

Lawrence added, “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

The two began dating in September shortly after wrapping mother!, and their relationship continued to blossom despite their 22-year age difference.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence & Director Darren Aronofsky Are ‘Getting Serious’

According to another source, the two keep a low profile when stepping out in New York City, where they’ve been spotted on movie dates and casual strolls.

“They are very sweet together and seem happy,” the source said. “They hold hands. They keep to themselves and don’t seem to want a lot of attention.”

The Oscar winner was first spotted dining with the Brooklyn native in New York City in August. They then spent time in Los Angeles in October, where they had an intimate dinner with her close friends at the Commissary restaurant at The Line Hotel. In November, they joined forces to encourage college students to get out and vote.

As 2016 came to a close, the couple went for a romantic walk through New York City’s Central Park on New Year’s Eve with the her beloved pooch Pippi.

An insider told PEOPLE that Lawrence is happy to be dating someone who doesn’t attract the spotlight like some of her past boyfriends, such as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“She struggled when she dated Chris and seemed very stressed out,” the source said of the publicity that comes with dating the singer. “With Darren, it will probably be different. He does not attract attention like Chris does.”

The source added that like Lawrence, the director “is very low-key.”

“He does not seem like a person who enjoys being a celebrity. Jennifer is the same,” said the insider.

At the same time, an industry source said Lawrence dating in Hollywood is a good move for her.

“Jen is a serious actress and being around another person in the business who is intense about what he does has been good for her,” said the source. “I don’t know how far it will go but as of now they are a really good match, two talented people who love their work and are respected for it.”

The director was previously in a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz (the two have a son, 10-year-old Henry), before they broke up in 2010, and Weisz moved on to marry her Dream House costar Daniel Craig.