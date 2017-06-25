Jennifer Lawrence Brings Along a Furry Friend for Malibu Date Night with Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence knows date night isn’t complete without her pup.

The 26-year-old actress brought along her dog Pippi to get dinner with her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, 48, on Saturday.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple arrived at Nobu in Malibu, California, together in Lawrence’s Tesla.

“They seemed great,” the insider says. “She was laughing a lot.”

The duo kept things casual for their beachfront meal at the Hollywood hot spot. Aronofsky wore a baseball cap and blue sneakers, while Lawrence donned a denim jacket over a white shirt and a black maxi skirt.

Despite their 22-year age difference, the romance between The Hunger Games star and Black Swan director is heating up.

The two began dating in September after he directed her in the upcoming film Mother!

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

According to another source, the two keep a low profile when stepping out in New York City, where they’ve been spotted on movie dates and low-key strolls.

“They are very sweet together and seem happy,” the source said. “They hold hands. They keep to themselves and don’t seem to want a lot of attention.”

The Oscar winner was first spotted dining with the Brooklyn native in New York City in August. They then spent time in Los Angeles in October, where they had an intimate dinner with her close friends at the Commissary restaurant at The Line Hotel. In November, they joined forces to encourage college students to get out and vote.

“Jen is a serious actress and being around another person in the business who is intense about what he does has been good for her,” said the industry source. “I don’t know how far it will go but as of now they are a really good match, two talented people who love their work and are respected for it.”