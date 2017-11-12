Inside the Governors Awards: Jennifer Lawrence Has a Date Night, Angelina Jolie Dances Onstage

Though the 2018 awards season won’t get into full swing until next year, the stars are already hitting the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky were among the countless celebrities in attendance at the 2017 Governors Awards on Saturday, hitting the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, where director Agnes Varda, The Revenant director Alejandro Gonzélez Iñérritu, cinematographer Owen Roizman, director Charles Burnett and actor Donald Sutherland all received honorary Oscars.

Although Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, did not pose together on the red carpet, the couple sat together at a table and appeared to be in good spirits during the event. Both seemed happy, but kept their relationship low key, choosing not to pack on the PDA.

During the event, Lawrence also presented Sutherland with his honorary Oscar and thanked him for being so kind to her while they were shooting the films in The Hunger Games franchise. She even revealed that he sent her a box of 50 books to read, one of which was Anna Karenina, which became her favorite book.

Lawrence was spotted also catching up with Emma Stone inside the event, after the two actresses and pals shared a playful moment on the red carpet together.

Stone’s ex Andrew Garfield was among the other attendees, and the former couple were seen having a friendly catch-up chat at the beginning of the night and were later spotted saying goodbye to each other.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence & Director Darren Aronofsky Are ‘Getting Serious’

Also inside, Gary Oldman was spotted proudly introducing his new wife Gisele Schmidt around. The couple just tied the knot in late August, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Like Lawrence, Angelina Jolie also took the stage — after being spotted chatting up the many visitors to her table, including actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

She presented an honorary Oscar to director Agnes Varda. After Varda finished her speech, noting how she felt like dancing, Jolie joined her onstage for a fun groove session.