Jennifer Lawrence says Darren Aronofsky, her mother! director and boyfriend of a year, is “bold and brave”—and maybe a little twisted.



The actress, 27, joined the director, 48, for a press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday, where they discussed their upcoming horror thriller. And while Lawrence was instantly on board when she was offered the role, she joked that the script made her question Aronofsky’s sanity.

“It was an instant yes before I even read anything,” the Oscar winner said of joining the film. “He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I’ve been a fan of his for years — I think he’s bold and brave, and I think I said brilliant.”

She continued, “But I’ve been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said yes. Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it’s a masterpiece.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence & Director Darren Aronofsky Are ‘Getting Serious’

The two have avoided talking about their year-long relationship, but Lawrence hasn’t been shy about praising her director-turned-boyfriend while doing press for the movie, about the young wife (Lawrence) of an older poet (Javier Bardem) who is tormented after mysterious visitors (Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris) arrive at their isolated home.

She told Vogue that Aronofsky’s ability to be direct both on and off screen has benefited their relationship.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she says. “And I’m never confused with him.”

mother! hits theaters Sept. 15.