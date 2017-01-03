Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Go for New Year's Eve Stroll

What better way to end the year than with a stroll through one of the world’s most famous parks.

As 2016 came to a close, Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky went for a romantic walk through New York City’s Central Park on New Year’s Eve with the actress’ beloved pooch Pippi.

Lawrence kept warm in a large, black coat with a matching scarf and gloves along with a gray hat. She kept little Pippi wrapped tight in her coat. Aronofsky kept his look equally as casual, wearing a black jacket and a navy cap.

Aronofsky sucked on a lollipop as they made their way through the park.

The couple has been spotted on several outings together since they began dating last year.

Why Jennifer Lawrence Seems Less ‘Stressed Out’ with New Love?

The actress recently gushed about working with the Oscar-nominated director on his upcoming film, Mother, telling Vanity Fair that she had wanted to work with Aronofsky since seeing Black Swan.

“He is a visionary,” she said.

A source told PEOPLE in October that Aronofsky is “very low-key,” noting that the pair’s relationship would likely not garner as much attention as Lawrence’s past romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“She struggled when she dated Chris and seemed very stressed out,” the source said of Lawrence. “With Darren, it will probably be different. He does not attract attention like Chris does.”

Aronofsky shares a 10-year-old son, Henry, with ex Rachel Weisz.