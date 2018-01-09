Jennifer Lawrence Blames Emma Stone for Missing Out on the Golden Globes in Hilarious Video

Turns out, there’s a reason you didn’t see Jennifer Lawrence on any Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The Oscar winner had plans to attend a few after parties with her best friend and Golden Globe nominee Emma Stone but plans changed when the latter bailed.

In a hilarious video that Lawrence, 27, shared on her official Facebook page, the star explained what really went on behind the scenes.

“Hi, what happened tonight?” Stone, 29, is heard asking Lawrence.

“Well, you had told me you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us tickets to some after parties, booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t wanna go,” Lawrence said with only half of her face visible on camera.

“You just wanted to come over to my house so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” she continued, turning her face to the camera, revealing only one side had makeup on.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The video ends there but it’s not the first or likely the last funny story the two Hollywood friends share in common.

The two actresses recently revealed that a mysterious stalker they named “John the Orchestra guy” brought the two of them together during an interview for W Magazine.

“Jen and I texted for a year before we actually met,” Stone said. “As she was driving to my house, she thought, ‘Oh, my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra guy?’ And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra guy?’ So Jen calls me and says, ‘I just want to make sure you’re not John the Orchestra guy.’ I wasn’t. And we met. It’s our adorable love story.”