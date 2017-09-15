Jennifer Lawrence Laid Down the J.Law in a Bar Fight in Budapest: "I Was Drunk, Which is Rare," She Jokes

“I hope I don’t seem like an alcoholic,” Jennifer Lawrence, red wine in hand, laughed before regaling Seth Meyers with “another drinking story about Budapest” for the ages.

While filming the movie Red Sparrow in Hungary, the Oscar winner and her “dream team” of besties went to a bar for beer night. “I was drunk, which is rare,” Lawrence smiled to the Late Night audience as she told the story. As the alcohol flowed, a man came up to her asking for a selfie.

“I was like, ‘No, thank you. No.’ And then he was like, ‘Please, my girlfriend will never believe [me],’ ” the mother! star said, “and my friend was like, ‘If your girlfriend won’t believe you, then she’s not the one.’ ”

Aggravated, the man told Lawrence, “F–k you,” and she turned into a girl on fire. “I don’t know, something in me just snapped. It couldn’t have been the alcohol,” she joked, “and I was like, ‘Did you just say f—k you to me?!’ ” What ensued was Lawrence “dousing” the man in beer and pouring drinks all over his suitcase.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Pose Together for First Time at New York Premiere of ‘Mother!’

“My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind, and he goes, ‘Don’t waste beer! Don’t waste beer!’ And I instantly relaxed,” she said. “I was like, ‘Of course! What was I thinking?’ ”

While this story killed with Meyers and his audience, Lawrence explained her fear of crazed fans in a Vanity Fair story last year.

“You might think you know me, but when you approach me you’re a total stranger to me and I’m scared,” she said. “I get very protective of my space. It took me a long time to be able to do that. But if I’m eating dinner and somebody comes up and a flash goes off from someone’s iPhone camera, I am really rude to that person. Then other people at the restaurant will see and be like, ‘Oh, damn, I don’t want to do that.’ Privacy is a full-time job and I work very hard at it.”

Watch Lawrence on Late Night in the clip above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com