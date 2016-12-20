Jennifer Lawrence Wants Chris Pratt in Her Movie with Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence has been teasing fans about her upcoming movie with BFF Amy Schumer for well over a year now. And on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live!, the Oscar-winning actress finally revealed the highly anticipated comedy’s plot — and one A-lister she hopes will join the cast.

The 26-year-old Hunger Games alum had announced in August 2015 that she and Schumer, 35, were writing a screenplay together for a “funny,” “dirty” and “real” movie in which they play sisters. But since finishing the script before the beginning of the year, the film’s premise has been kept under wraps. That is, until now!

“It’s about two sisters who go on a road trip to try to connect with their brother,” Lawrence told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

While no casting for the role has been set, Lawrence has on her eyes set on her Passengers costar Chris Pratt.

“That would be awesome,” Cohen gushed about the news.

“In a dream world,” Lawrence said.

Pratt should feel lucky. When previously asked if Lawrence had room for her Hunger Games costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth in the film, she told Entertainment Tonight, “No, no, no, no, no … There’s not really boys in it.”

Lawrence didn’t go into details about what exactly happens during the film’s road trip, but she did tell ET about the characters she and Schumer would be playing.

While they may be BFFs in real life, their big-screen counterparts will be very different from themselves. “Amy in this movie, she has it very together,” Lawrence said. “It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport.”

Don’t expect Lawrence to be as composed. Her character seems to have more in common with Schumer’s Trainwreck alter ego. “I’m a mess,” Lawrence joked of her role.

As for when the untitled film will make it to theaters, Lawrence told Cohen fans would have to be patient.

“The script is finished — we’re both just trying to figure out our schedules,” she said.

Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele also co-wrote the film. “They’re two of the funniest people,” Lawrence said of the real-life siblings. “It’s exhausting. I laugh so much I get cramps.”

“It was hilarious, because when you’re writing a comedy it’s not good enough unless you’re laughing out loud,” Lawrence previously told BBC 6 Music. “So I’m laughing at my pages and I’m laughing at her pages and thinking that the whole process is hilarious.”

“I’m thinking we’ve got a pretty funny, good movie,” she added.