Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hilarious Way Amy Schumer Comforted Her After Darren Aronofsky Split

Though her romance with director Darren Aronofsky ended, Jennifer Lawrence‘s close friendship with Amy Schumer became even stronger.

On Thursday, the Red Sparrow star, 27, revealed the hilarious – and slightly harsh – way Schumer cheered her up after Lawrence and Aronofsky, 49, split in November following a year of dating.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad,” Lawrence recalled during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she said. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’ ”

Lawrence and Aronofsky made their public debut for the Venice Film Festival photocall of mother!, which is the film he directed. The pair began dating in September 2016 shortly after the movie’s production and their relationship blossomed despite their 22-year age difference.

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence

She first talked about their romance after a year of staying mum in an interview with Vogue. Lawrence previously shared that she was immediately drawn to the director after meeting on the set of the film.

“We had energy,” she said. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

Most recently, in late February, Lawrence talked about that specific set meeting with Aronofsky, remembering the “sexual tension” between them.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky in September 2017

“He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he’s hot,” she told comedian Marc Maron on his podcast.

“I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me,” she said.

Adding, “I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years. I still love him very much.”

Meanwhile, another bond she keeps very close to her heart is with Schumer.

Lawrence revealed she was “sobbing” during the comedienne’s surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer on Feb. 13 in Malibu, California. During Thursday’s WWHL with Andy Cohen appearance, Lawrence admitted she has yet to properly give the newlyweds a wedding gift.

But one thing she has completed: the table read for her and Schumer’s highly anticipated comedy. Revealing that the pals just had a table of the script together, Lawrence said they are next looking for a director.

Back in January 2016, the four-time Oscar nominee shared that they finished co-writing the script for which the real-life friends will play sisters. She previously dished on the plot details of the movie, calling it “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”

“Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant,” she said. “She works at the airport.”