Jennifer Lawrence Address Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: 'I Wasn't in a Huge Hurry to Debunk It'

Jennifer Lawrence has no problem with the rumors that she’s dating Brad Pitt, even if they aren’t true.

The 27-year-old Red Sparrow actress appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in an episode that aired Thursday night, where a caller asked her if she and Pitt were dating

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” Lawrence said, shooting down the relationship gossip with a laugh. “But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

Jennifer Lawrence Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lawrence may not have had anything to spill about her non-existent relationship to Pitt, but she did talk about the end of her romance with mother! director Darren Aronofsky and what BFF Amy Schumer did to cheer her up.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad,” Lawrence said recalling her relationship with the 49-year-old director, which ended in November following a year of dating.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ ” she said. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’ ”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence said that she has no problem with fans calling her JLaw.

“I don’t have a connection to it with fame,” she explained. “That happened in like, 7th grade. So it’s not like a famous thing.”

She also revealed the inspiration for her New Jersey accent for her Oscar-nominated role in American Hustle. “It was Jersey Shore,” she said. “It was in me. I didn’t have to [study it]. I know deep down, where it came from.”

And if that weren’t enough, Cohen surprised her with her dream dinner party featuring a cardboard cutout of Scott Disick and Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.

Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.