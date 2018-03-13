Jennifer Garner Visits a D.C. Classroom and Testifies on Capitol Hill for Childhood Education

Jennifer Garner had a busy day in Washington, D.C. as she advocated for childhood education.

On Monday, the actress and Save the Children trustee visited a D.C. area classroom and spoke at a Senate Finance Committee panel on behalf of the organization. She later documented her trip on Instagram, where she shared a sweet video of her playing with the kids and several photos. The Washington Post was first to report the news.

“I was reminded of the magic of #Headstart and #EarlyHeadstarton today’s visit to #Educare in Washington D.C with @savethechildren,” Garner, 45, wrote. “75% of the families at this preschool/pre-K/daycare have household incomes at or below $9,000 [per] year! In Metropolitan D.C.! In these bright, cheerful, happily chaotic classrooms you’d never know — kids were too busy learning and growing, not to mention showing me the ropes.”

Mark Shriver, the senior vice president of Save the Children’s political and advocacy arm, later posted a picture of Garner speaking on the panel to his Twitter. Garner, who seemed to be the only woman on the panel, spoke to several senators about the work Save the Children does.

“Great morning with my friend and @SavetheChildren trustee Jennifer Garner testifying before the Senate Finance Committee with @SenatorMenendez, @OrrinHatch, @SenatorTimScott and later, @RonWyden on the importance of #homevisiting programs like #MIECHV,” he wrote.

Garner has made the trip to Capitol Hill before. Almost a year ago the actress testified before a House Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing, where she called for more funding toward childhood education programs.