Jennifer Garner Turns Herself into a Meme with Self-Deprecating Birthday Post

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself – even on her birthday.

The actress celebrated turning 46 on Tuesday by posting a meme-worthy photo of herself in the middle of doing her hair and makeup to Instagram.

Garner added captions to the goofy photo, writing that on her birthday, everyone says “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” Her photo, in which her hair is still in rollers and her left eye is half-closed, was captioned as the response to the adulation.

The quote was taken from the 2011 film The Help.

Meanwhile, the former Alias star is busier than ever with a slate of promising new projects, a rising social media following — and a crusade to change the lives of children in America.

The actress, who shares three children with her ex Ben Affleck, celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a low-key family celebration. Although Affleck wasn’t there, the two continue to happily co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

After starring in Love Simon, Garner is next appearing in the revenge thriller Peppermint, in which she plays a woman who wakes from a coma and avenges the murders of her husband and daughter. It comes out Sept. 7.

She’s also returning to the small screen with a new HBO comedy series called Camping from Girls writers and executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

On top of her acting work, Garner also has found time to become to become a pro at social media. Since joining Instagram in 2017, Garner has racked up over 1.4 million followers. A lot of her popularity can be credited to her video series “Pretend Cooking Show,” in which she keeps her fans entertained with cooking demonstrations and culinary fails. The series has even earned the stamp of approval from Food Network Star’s Ina Garten.

Gotham/GC Images

In addition, Garner has used the social media platform to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm, which she cofounded in 2017 with Cassandra Curtis, Ari Raz and former Annie’s president John Foraker. Earlier this month, she took to her Instagram to show off the company’s headquarters in southern California.

In recent months, Garner has made multiple trips to Capitol Hill to call for more funding towards childhood education programs. Most recently, the actress and Save the Children trustee visited a D.C. area classroom and spoke at a Senate Finance Committee panel on behalf of the organization. She later documented her trip on Instagram, where she shared a sweet video of herself playing with the kids and several photos.

“I was reminded of the magic of #Headstart and #EarlyHeadstarton today’s visit to #Educare in Washington D.C with @savethechildren,” Garner, 45, wrote. “75% of the families at this preschool/pre-K/daycare have household incomes at or below $9,000 [per] year! In Metropolitan D.C.! In these bright, cheerful, happily chaotic classrooms you’d never know — kids were too busy learning and growing, not to mention showing me the ropes.”