Jennifer Garner Steps Out for Birthday Lunch with a Friend

After a fancy night out in Malibu last night, Jennifer Garner kept things low-key on her 45th birthday Monday, grabbing lunch with a friend in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The actress seemed to be in good spirits, wearing denim jeans, a blue hoodie and sunglasses as she arrived to the local Cafe Vida, where a friend was waiting for her with a birthday gift.

After lunch, Garner returned to her car to find a birthday card and a bouquet of daffodils waiting for her. The gift had been left by a couple of friendly photographers.

Last night, the actress was spotted celebrating with Reese Witherspoon and other girlfriends in Malibu. The group seemed to have a blast as they continued laughing and chatting on their way out. A source told PEOPLE that Garner had been planning on celebrating with her friends over the weekend.

Earlier that day, Garner celebrated Easter with Ben Affleck and their family. The two took the kids to church, where a source said the pair seemed to be enjoying the family time.

“Both were smiling and seem happy about celebrating Easter together as a family,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jen greeted several other church-goers with hugs and smiles.”

The outing comes just days after Garner and Affleck officially filed for divorce, ending their now 11-year marriage. Affleck and Garner had been separated since June 2015 and continued to closely co-parent their kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The date of separation, as well as the division of property and any spousal support, is still to be determined.