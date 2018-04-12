Jennifer Garner looked happy and relaxed almost a year after she and Ben Affleck filed for divorce.

The actress, 45, was smiling ear to ear as she stepped out in New York City Wednesday night, where she attended an event at the famous French bakery Ladurée. She wore black fitted pants with matching heels, a grey top and a dark blue coat.

One year ago Friday, Garner and Affleck filed for divorce. The filing came nearly two years after they originally announced their split.

They’ve been moving on with their lives, though the divorce is still not finalized. The duo have continued to happily coparent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, and spent Easter weekend together with them in Hawaii, where Affleck is shooting his new movie Triple Frontier.

“Things are pretty good between them right now,” an Affleck source recently told PEOPLE. “They are happy to be together” with their kids.

Jennifer Garner. Gotham/GC Images

When filming breaks allow, the actor, 45, visits the kids at home in Los Angeles. “He’s found a really good routine,” the insider said. “He’s in a great place, enjoying his work on the new film and being able to fly back to spend time with the family during downtime.”

Days before Garner and the children arrived in Hawaii, Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, also visited him.

Sources have said the two are in a committed relationship but taking it slow. “They have a very caring relationship,” the Affleck source said. “They continue to get to know each other and they make a point to enjoy every moment. She works hard to visit when possible.”

Garner remains supportive as the Justice League star, who’s continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction, moves on. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy,” another insider said. “She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”