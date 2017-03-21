People

Jennifer Garner Looked ‘So Happy’ on Set of New Film in Atlanta: Source

By @NineDaves and @elissa_rosen

Posted on

AKM-GSI

Jennifer Garner gave a passionate speech in front of members of Congress on Thursday, advocating for early childhood education.

But on Monday, the mother of three and Golden Globe-winning actress was back to work — filming a role for a new movie in Atlanta, Georgia.

Garner, 44, was spotted on set of Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda — where a source told PEOPLE the actress was in great spirits.

“I have never seen her look so happy before,” the insider said.

An adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s 2015 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Simon (Jurassic World‘s Nick Robinson) — a 16-year-old closeted gay teenager who struggles to keep his sexuality hidden after a classmate discovers his secret and begins blackmailing him.

The Alias alum plays Simon’s mom in the coming-of-age story, directed by producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Flash, Supergirl). Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale also star.

On March 14, Garner’s estranged husband Ben Affleck revealed in a Facebook post that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

In his statement, he thanked Garner — with whom he shares three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 5.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it,”Affleck, 44, wrote — adding, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”