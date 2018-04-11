Jennifer Garner Posts Sweet Siblings Day Tribute to Her Sisters: 'I Am the Middle Garner Girl'

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spirit of National Siblings Day.

The actress, 45, posted a sweet collage as a tribute to her two sisters, Melissa, 49, and Susannah, 43, on the unofficial holiday Tuesday.

“First and foremost, always and forever, I am the middle Garner Girl,” she captioned. “How lucky am I to have such sisters. #nationalsiblingsday #middlesister#melissaandsusannah #ilovemysisters.”

Garner’s caption accompanied a collage featuring a recent photo of the siblings and two throwback photos from their childhood.

“If I’m totally honest, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the fact that I have this bigger-than-life, incredible older sister,” the actress told The Independent of Melissa in 2009.

“She’s beautiful, and she was valedictorian, got a 1600 on her SATs and was the head majorette,” she explained. “I was just the middle kid, kind of looking for attention. So that’s what drove me, I think, to do things she wasn’t doing.”

Meanwhile, Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck — who shares daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, with the actress — is looking to buy a traditional style home, listed for $19.2 million, near Garner in Los Angeles.

Affleck has his eye on the space that boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a screening room, gym, family room and maid’s room as well as a backyard with pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and guest house. X17online.com was the first to report the news.

This comes months after the father of three was first spotted house hunting with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

“Ben is looking to buy a family friendly house,” a source previously told PEOPLE in October 2017. “Lindsay shared her opinions, but it was clear that they are not buying a house together.”

Though he also expressed interest in a property in Santa Monica last year, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the houses Affleck and Shookus, 37, toured were fairly close to Garner’s family home, which was important for Affleck to be nearby his kids.

Affleck had been living in a rental since he moved out of the family estate he used to share with Garner and prior to their divorce filing last April, he was living in the guesthouse during their separation which was announced in 2015.

The Justice League actor and Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live, went public with their relationship in July 2017.