Jennifer Garner Posts Makeup-Free Photo After Surviving Her Kids' 'Yes Day'

Jennifer Garner survived “Yes Day” — with a little help from her good friend coffee.

The actress, 45, posted a sleepy, makeup-free selfie on Friday from the inside of a tent, announcing that she was in the midst of a “Yes Day” — a family tradition in which the parents indulge all their kids wishes (within reason). This is the fifth year Garner has celebrated the unofficial holiday.

“You’ll never need coffee more than the day after “Yes Day!” she captioned on Instagram. Along with a series of hashtags explaining that she and the kids had slept in a tent in the backyard. She added that “coffee” is her “Yes Day.”

Garner has three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5, — with Ben Affleck. The duo broke off their 10-year marriage in June of 2015, and officially filed for divorce in April.

The family outing comes a week after Garner celebrated her father, William “Bill” Garner’s, birthday on social media, posting a sweet video montage on Instagram showing photos of the two and their family.

“My dad’s birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday,” the actress wrote, quoting the lyric of the Earth Wind & Fire song, which also played in the background of the clip. “We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!”

Fans of the actress may recognize her father from his appearance in her 2016 Capital One ad — made, she said in honor of “Bring Your Father to Work Day.”